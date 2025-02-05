Have you voted for Falkirk's most loved town centre business yet?

There’s still time to have your say on which local business is Falkirk town centre’s ‘most loved’.

Falkirk Delivers is once again hosting a competition to find the Most Loved Town Centre Businesses, following on from the success of last year’s contest.

They are inviting members of the public to share their love for businesses in the town centre and vote for their favourite in four categories – Retail, Health and Fitness, Charity and Service.

The businesses with the most votes in each category after voting closes on February 13 will be crowned the Most Loved for 2025.

Last year's winners receive their awards from Provost Robert Bissett and Deborah Taylor, chairperson of Falkirk Delivers Board. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It couldn’t be simpler to spread the love, just vote for your ‘most loved’ business by submitting the online voting form here.

Voting is open until February 13 with the winners revealed on Valentine’s Day to spread some extra love and positivity in the town.

The vote is open to all businesses in Falkirk town centre. One vote per person.

From all the voters, one lucky person will be chosen at random to win a £50 voucher for a Falkirk Town Centre business of their choice.

To find out more follow Falkirk Delivers on Facebook or Instagram.