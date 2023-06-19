Have planners given thumbs up for hot tub holiday cabins in Avonbridge?
Blair Martin was looking for permission to build three single storey holiday cabins and associated infrastructure at Lin Mill, in Main Street, Avonbridge.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, gave the plans the go ahead on Friday, June 16.
The online planning documents state: "The site is steeply sloping with flattened areas, being a former quarry operation. The proposed chalets will consist of two units of
flat roof design and one unit of mono pitch design.
“The development proposals aim to provide alternative self-catering accommodation, serving Avonbridge, Falkirk, and the wider area. Available for short term letting, weekend getaways, and family holidays the cabins aim to provide low impact accommodation in a rural setting, all year round.”
Each cabin will have access to a covered outdoor seating area and wood fired hot tubs.