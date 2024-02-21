Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruce Taxis, based at Bankside Industrial Estate in Falkirk, was named Scottish Large Taxi Company of the Year for the third year in a row.

The accolade was presented at the Scottish Passenger Transport Awards held in Glasgow earlier this month.

Set up in 1983 by Alex Bruce, the company is now run by daughters Laura and Emma, supported by mum Agnes.

Director Laura Bruce said: “We were delighted to receive the award for the Scottish Large Taxi Company of the Year at the Scottish Passenger Transport Awards for the third year in a row.

"We thank our whole team, drivers, office and workshop staff for their hard work and most importantly our loyal customers for their continued support.