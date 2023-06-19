Earlier in the year Redan Property Investments Ltd applied to change the use of the premises at 1 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth to create a class 2 unit and a hot food takeaway and install a flue.

Class 2 premises include financial and professional services and can be used for betting offices.

Acting under delegate powers, planning officers granted permission earlier today, Monday, June 19.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council (PIcture: Michael Gillen)

Noise and odour studies have been carried out and the planning documents state the premises would include the installation of a commercial kitchen extract system,

which would include "noise attenuating and odour abatement systems”.

The plans also stated the restaurant can accommodate a “maximum number of 30 occupants at any point in time”.

