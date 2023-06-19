News you can trust since 1845
Has fortune favoured plans to turn Gragneouth amusement arcade into restaurant takeaway?

Plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council to turn a former amusement arcade into a restaurant takeaway.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

Earlier in the year Redan Property Investments Ltd applied to change the use of the premises at 1 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth to create a class 2 unit and a hot food takeaway and install a flue.

Class 2 premises include financial and professional services and can be used for betting offices.

Acting under delegate powers, planning officers granted permission earlier today, Monday, June 19.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council (PIcture: Michael Gillen)The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council (PIcture: Michael Gillen)
Noise and odour studies have been carried out and the planning documents state the premises would include the installation of a commercial kitchen extract system,

which would include "noise attenuating and odour abatement systems”.

The plans also stated the restaurant can accommodate a “maximum number of 30 occupants at any point in time”.

According to the online planning documents the proposed hours of operation would be from 7am to 11pm.

