Hard cheese: Falkirk supermarket giant recalls cheddar after plastic scare
Tesco has been forced to remove one of its own-make products from its shelves as a precautionary measure.
By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 8:47am
According to the Food Standards Agency, the supermarket giant, which has several branches in the Falkirk area, is recalling Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar
because it may contain small pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.
The potentially affected products are in 500 gram packs with the best before date of March 23 and Tesco has now issued a notice to customers, explaining why the product is being recalled.