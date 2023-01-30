News you can trust since 1845
Hard cheese: Falkirk supermarket giant recalls cheddar after plastic scare

Tesco has been forced to remove one of its own-make products from its shelves as a precautionary measure.

By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 8:47am

According to the Food Standards Agency, the supermarket giant, which has several branches in the Falkirk area, is recalling Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar

because it may contain small pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.

The potentially affected products are in 500 gram packs with the best before date of March 23 and Tesco has now issued a notice to customers, explaining why the product is being recalled.

Tesco has been forced to remove the product from its shelves
