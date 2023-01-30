Hard cheese: Falkirk supermarket giant recalls cheddar after plastic scare

According to the Food Standards Agency, the supermarket giant, which has several branches in the Falkirk area, is recalling Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar

because it may contain small pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.

The potentially affected products are in 500 gram packs with the best before date of March 23 and Tesco has now issued a notice to customers, explaining why the product is being recalled.