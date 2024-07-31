Haldane Construction sponsors Strathcarron Hospice's 2025 Falkirk Wheel Abseil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strathcarron Hospice has launched its 2025 Falkirk Wheel Abseil, partnering with local business Haldane Construction for the event.

The unique fundraiser has become a staple in the Fankerton hospice’s fundraising calendar with tens of thousands of pounds having been raised since 2021.

With the support of Haldane Construction, every penny raised by the brave supporters taking part in next year’s event will go directly to patient services in the facility and across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

With a commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything they do, Haldane Construction has earned an exceptional reputation throughout the Central Belt of Scotland.

Haldane Construction has teamed up with Strathcarron Hospice to sponsor the charity's 2025 Falkirk Wheel Abseil fundraiser. (Pic: submitted)

The company was founded in 2003 by Andrew Haldane FCIOB. Andrew was instrumental in building the company's reputation for quality and client service which continues to this day. Tragically, Andrew passed away in 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Despite this loss, Haldane Construction continues to thrive under new leadership, upholding Andrew's legacy and core values.

The team at the hospice had the privilege of caring for Andrew at the end of his life, and they are grateful to his colleagues for keeping Strathcarron in their thoughts and supporting this event.

Peter Archibald, managing director of Haldane Construction said: “Four years have now passed since the tragic loss of Andrew, my friend, mentor and leader. My primary aim when continuing the business was to ensure his legacy lives on in every way possible. It's a true privilege to support Strathcarron Hospice through this sponsorship, a crucial part of honouring Andrew's memory.

“I'm deeply grateful to the team at Strathcarron for their exceptional care during Andrew's final days. I hope this event will raise significant funds to support the wonderful work they do. Thank you to everyone involved in making this initiative possible.”

Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser for Strathcarron, said: “This is a unique fundraising event where our supporters have the opportunity to abseil from the world’s only rotating boat lift. At a height of 100ft, it really is no mean feat!

“We are very grateful to Peter and the team at Haldane Construction for keeping the hospice in their thoughts and sponsoring the event. Thanks to them, all the money we raise through sponsorship will go direct to caring for people when they need us most.”