Hairdresser yesterday, takeaway tomorrow: New cafe gets green light in Stenhousemuir

A former hairdressing salon has been given the go ahead to transform into a cafe and takeaway by local authority planners.

Joe Whitelaw lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 26, which was validated on October 10, to change the use of the premises at 553 Main Street, Stenhousemuir.

Mr Whitelaw was looking to alter the use of the building from Class 1A – shops, financial and professional services – to Class 3 food and drink and incorporate an “ancillary takeaway”, as well as install a flue.

Planning officers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, November 22.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Mr Whitelaw’s request for a building warrant to make alterations to the premises to form a cafe was also granted on Thursday, November 21.

The address has been home to a hairdresser in the past.

According to the online planning documents the application site is located on a ground floor, corner premises with a flat above, just outside of Stenhousemuir town centre.

The application does not propose any external alterations to the front of the property but does include installation of a new cooking odour extraction system with a flue proposed to be located on the rear of the property.

The planning officer’s report stated: “It is noted Stenhousemuir town centre is occupied by a number of café and hot food takeaway uses among a mix of other retail and service offerings. “The use of the premises as a café and hot food takeaway will add to this mix and will not result in a detrimental impact on the vitality or viability of the town centre.”