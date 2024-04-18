Guilt-free cookies to help Falkirk branch of car buying service webuyanycar fundraise for children's hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cookies will be available with every donation, no matter how big or small, received in branch, alongside GOSH Charity pin badges from Monday, April 22 to Sunday, April 28, or until stocks run out.

Fundraising activities will be taking place across 100 branches including the local outlet in the town’s Central Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the cookies and badges, a handful of webuyanycar colleagues will be taking part in sponsored bike rides outside their branches each day, pedalling continuously from 9am to 5pm to raise money.

Webuyanycar are fundraising for the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital Charity. (pic: submitted)

This big fundraising drive supports GOSH Charity’s Build It Beat It campaign which is dedicated to raising funds to build a new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre (CCC) at the hospital. In addition to its own fundraising efforts this week, webuyanycar is matching £10,000 worth of donations made direct to the charity throughout April, helping specifically to build patient bedrooms within the new Children’s Cancer Centre.