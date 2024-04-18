Guilt-free cookies to help Falkirk branch of car buying service webuyanycar fundraise for children's hospital
The cookies will be available with every donation, no matter how big or small, received in branch, alongside GOSH Charity pin badges from Monday, April 22 to Sunday, April 28, or until stocks run out.
Fundraising activities will be taking place across 100 branches including the local outlet in the town’s Central Retail Park.
Alongside the cookies and badges, a handful of webuyanycar colleagues will be taking part in sponsored bike rides outside their branches each day, pedalling continuously from 9am to 5pm to raise money.
This big fundraising drive supports GOSH Charity’s Build It Beat It campaign which is dedicated to raising funds to build a new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre (CCC) at the hospital. In addition to its own fundraising efforts this week, webuyanycar is matching £10,000 worth of donations made direct to the charity throughout April, helping specifically to build patient bedrooms within the new Children’s Cancer Centre.
Hayley Thompson, Head of Retail Engagement at webuyanycar, said: “This is the third year we’ve worked with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and so far the team has raised over £21,000. We’re aiming to double that total this month alone and for such an important cause, while also having fun with our colleagues across the business and getting our customers involved too.”
