Group is 'reassured' by MSP's response on Grangemouth nuclear power plant rumours

Following recent speculation Ineos was contemplating co-locating a nuclear facility next its refinery, the convenor of the Scottish NFLA, Glasgow City Councillor Paul Leinster, wrote to the MSP Michael Matheson expressing grave concerns – stating the combination of a nuclear power station next to the chemical refinery was “a disaster waiting-to-happen”.

In his letter, Councillor Leinster described an accident involving such a nuclear facility at the Ineos refinery as “a monumental calumny for Scotland against which any Hollywood disaster movie would pale by comparison”, adding “it would be madness to partner a nuclear power plant with Scotland’s biggest explosive chemical factory”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his response, dated January 12, 2023, net zero, energy and transport minister Mr Matheson, was quick to reassure the NFLA Scottish ministers “remain committed” to their “long-standing government policy to withhold support for any new nuclear power stations to be built in Scotland” and officials have been advised by Ineos that “Small Modular

Falkirk MSP and net zero, energy and transport minister Michael Matheson responded with reassurance to the group's nuclear concerns

Reactors do not currently form part of their net zero road map for Grangemouth”.

Councillor Leinster said: “This is good news, but the situation at Grangemouth still remains a situation to watch as pointedly Ineos apparently said ‘currently’ rather than ‘never’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rumours of new nuclear at the two new Green Freeports in Scotland have now also emerged and the NFLA has again written to Minister Matheson to nip this in the bud.

“Scotland simply does not need new nuclear to provide for its energy needs – we should be looking and investing in a 100% renewable future for the nation, powered by wind, solar, hydro, tidal and geothermal.”

Nuclear Free Local Authorities is a network which tackles problems posed by civil and military nuclear hazards and is the local government voice on nuclear issues.