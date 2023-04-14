News you can trust since 1845
Greggs store closed in Falkirk

Customers of a popular bakery store were concerned when they saw that the signs had been removed and the doors closed.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST

But the good news for lovers of Greggs sausage rolls, doughnuts and other treats is the store is only closed to be given a new look.

The branch at 163 High Street, Falkirk, is currently shut but the company has stressed it will open again soon.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our Falkirk High Street shop is currently closed for a refit, and we’re excited to welcome customers into the new and improved shop later this month. In the meantime, customers can grab their Greggs favourites at either Carron Road or Camelon.”

Staff in Greggs will soon be serving up treats again in the storeStaff in Greggs will soon be serving up treats again in the store

In September last year, the company was refused planning permission to build a Greggs drive-thru at a long vacant site at 58 Grahams Road, Falkirk. Plans for the site had met strong objections from the local community council, along with several individual residents.

