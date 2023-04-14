But the good news for lovers of Greggs sausage rolls, doughnuts and other treats is the store is only closed to be given a new look.

The branch at 163 High Street, Falkirk, is currently shut but the company has stressed it will open again soon.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our Falkirk High Street shop is currently closed for a refit, and we’re excited to welcome customers into the new and improved shop later this month. In the meantime, customers can grab their Greggs favourites at either Carron Road or Camelon.”

Staff in Greggs will soon be serving up treats again in the store