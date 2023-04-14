Greggs store closed in Falkirk
Customers of a popular bakery store were concerned when they saw that the signs had been removed and the doors closed.
But the good news for lovers of Greggs sausage rolls, doughnuts and other treats is the store is only closed to be given a new look.
The branch at 163 High Street, Falkirk, is currently shut but the company has stressed it will open again soon.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our Falkirk High Street shop is currently closed for a refit, and we’re excited to welcome customers into the new and improved shop later this month. In the meantime, customers can grab their Greggs favourites at either Carron Road or Camelon.”
In September last year, the company was refused planning permission to build a Greggs drive-thru at a long vacant site at 58 Grahams Road, Falkirk. Plans for the site had met strong objections from the local community council, along with several individual residents.