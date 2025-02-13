Grant Thornton strengthens Scottish tax team with partner and director promotions

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has bolstered its Scottish tax team with the promotion of Colin Park to Partner and Cristina Pavel to Director, both based in the firm’s Glasgow office.

Colin has extensive expertise in advising owner-managed businesses and large corporate groups across Scotland and will be working closely with his partner colleagues in the Scottish Audit and Advisory teams to continue to build relationships with such Scottish businesses. His work will continue to span tax structuring for transactions, shareholder tax planning, group reorganisations, and supporting overseas expansion. Colin is known for his innovative approach, helping businesses navigate market complexities and identify growth opportunities.

Cristina Pavel has been promoted to Director. She brings a wealth of experience in tax due diligence, acquisition structuring, and financing for UK and cross-border corporate transactions and will be continuing her work in these areas alongside her Advisory colleagues in Scotland. Cristina’s strategic insights are invaluable to clients transacting in increasingly intricate tax environments.

Speaking about the promotions, Stuart Preston, Practice Leader and Head of Restructuring for Grant Thornton UK LLP in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the well-deserved promotions of Colin and Cristina as we continue to invest in our tax team. Their expertise and commitment will further strengthen our tax offering in Scotland, enabling us to deliver exceptional support to clients across the region. These appointments underline our commitment to investing in homegrown talent. Congratulations to them both.”