Grangemouth's RJM Sports teams up with Scottish Women's Football to be official supplier
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
RJM Sports, which has been running for over 20 years, is linking up with German manufacturer uhlsport to provide the balls, as well as trophies and medals, ribbons and staff kit.
Under the new three-year deal, RJM Sports becomes official ball and trophy supplier to Scottish Women’s Football (SWF).
The business, which is based in the Gateway Business Park in Beancross Road, previously had premises in Falkirk town centre and Middlefield before relocating to Grangemouth.
It already provides a wide range of sporting kit to many clubs and organisations, including many teams in the women’s game.
The SWF said the partnership allows them to make a significant contribution to bringing down costs for clubs at a time when other costs are rising and ensure parity in quality of footballs being used across the senior leagues.
Not only is there a financial saving to the teams by the agreement undertaken, but the deal will also see SWF clubs receive a discount for further purchases on kit, equipment, footballs, goalkeeper gloves and trophies/medals.
SWF CEO Aileen Campbell said: “At Scottish Women’s Football we are acutely aware of the rising costs for clubs and this exciting new partnership allows us to provide uhlsport quality match balls and training balls to every single team in our senior leagues.
"Our thanks go to Robert at RJM Sports and to Brian Hutchinson of uhlsport for providing us with a fantastic service and for their commitment to supporting the grassroots women’s game in this way.”
RJM’s Robert Marshall said: “We are delighted and excited to partner with one of the largest and fastest growing organisations in Scotland with Scottish Women’s Football, as the official ball and trophy supplier. Although we already deal with several teams within the SWFL structure, we feel that this agreement can help not only promote ourselves but significantly improve the support for the women’s game across the country.
Uhlsport lead for Scotland and Northern Ireland, Brian Hutchinson, said: “uhlsport as a brand are honoured to be working with Scottish Women’s Football, and together with RJM Sports, we are bringing quality products and service to a fantastic organisation and looking forward to an exciting future with all partners.”
RJM Sports is already an SFA licensee for referee kits, as well as being an exclusive supplier of Kempa kit and equipment to the GB and England handball associations.
They are also sponsors and providers of kits to football teams across the country.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.