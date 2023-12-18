News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Grangemouth whisky bottling plant workers collect 'angel's share' of food to help community

Staff at Grangemouth’s Whyte and Mackay bottling facility have been hard at work collecting donations for local foodbanks.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Dec 2023, 13:04 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The whisky firm set up a drop-off point at their South Lumley Street premises for employees to donate non-perishable food items to assist those in need.

Julie Devaney, a bottling operator at the plant, said: “The initiative has been very successful, with several boxes of donations collected and ready to be distributed during this difficult time of the year.

“We are proud to support the local community in this way.”

Related topics:Grangemouth