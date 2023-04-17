News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth Wee Coffee Cabin is growing bigger with new branch in country park

A popular cafe has announced the opening of a new premises almost exactly a year after it launched its first venue in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 07:54 BST

The Wee Coffee Cabin, which opened in Zetland Park in April 2022, will soon be providing even more refreshments to people when it opens the cabin’s “big sister” in Muiravonside Country Park.

On a Facebook post, a Wee Coffee Cabin spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to tell you that Wee Coffee Cabin now has a big sister. Our new location is

Muiravonside Country Park and, along with our takeaway offering, this will be a sit in cafe serving brunch and light lunches.

The Wee Coffee Cabin is opening another branch in Muiravonside Country ParkThe Wee Coffee Cabin is opening another branch in Muiravonside Country Park
The Wee Coffee Cabin is opening another branch in Muiravonside Country Park
“Muiravonside is Falkirk's only country park, providing 170 acres of stunning woodland and parkland, a mini demonstration farm, a sculpture trail and a children's play area. All it needs now is a great cup of coffee, ice cream, brunch, light lunch or snack.

“We cannot wait to open and be part of the park.”

