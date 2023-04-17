Grangemouth Wee Coffee Cabin is growing bigger with new branch in country park
A popular cafe has announced the opening of a new premises almost exactly a year after it launched its first venue in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park.
The Wee Coffee Cabin, which opened in Zetland Park in April 2022, will soon be providing even more refreshments to people when it opens the cabin’s “big sister” in Muiravonside Country Park.
On a Facebook post, a Wee Coffee Cabin spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to tell you that Wee Coffee Cabin now has a big sister. Our new location is
Muiravonside Country Park and, along with our takeaway offering, this will be a sit in cafe serving brunch and light lunches.
“Muiravonside is Falkirk's only country park, providing 170 acres of stunning woodland and parkland, a mini demonstration farm, a sculpture trail and a children's play area. All it needs now is a great cup of coffee, ice cream, brunch, light lunch or snack.
“We cannot wait to open and be part of the park.”