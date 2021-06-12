Grangemouth vape shop reveals largest bid by people to quit smoking post lockdown

Upon re-opening, it logged record sales in its ‘New to Vaping’ kits.

The firm, which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products, has had to adapt to the new way of life following the huge change in the retail landscape that has come as a result of the pandemic.

The forced closure of vaping stores during lockdown meant that smokers have not been able to access advice, products and help on how to quit.

Doug Moutter, director VPZ

Doug Mutter, director of VPZ said: “Post lockdown we had expected to see a rise in smokers coming forward looking for help and guidance but the scale and demand here in Grangemouth and across our store network has been huge.

“We recognise now more than ever the need for an enhanced level of service and support that our customers require following lockdown.”

