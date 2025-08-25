Grangemouth tanker drivers got to strike ballot over pay dispute

By James Trimble
Published 25th Aug 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 17:20 BST
Union Unite has confirmed Grangemouth based logistic drivers working for Turners (Soham) Limited are being balloted on strike action as a pay dispute continues to escalate.

The logistic drivers work on two contracts which provide fuel services for a number of major aviation companies. Turners has offered a one per cent pay increase just as the broader cost of inflation hit 4.8 per cent in July.

According to Unite – Turners, in its latest after tax profits, recorded £51 million for the year ending 2023.

The union believes fuel supplies to major aviation companies including Jet 2, easyJet and Emirates operating at Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle airports will be directly impacted if the drivers take industrial action.

Unite believes fuel supplies to major aviation companies operating at Edinburgh airport will be directly impacted if the drivers take industrial action (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Unite regional officer Lyn Turner said: “The logistic drivers based out of Grangemouth are a key group of workers providing fuel supplies to airlines at Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle airports."

The ballot for industrial action closes on September 4 and strike action could begin from mid-September onwards.

