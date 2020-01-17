Grangemouth shops’ property and land up for sale for £1.7 million

Property and land in Grangemouth town centre which houses a number of shops and businesses including B&M and Greggs has been put up for aution for £1.7 million.

The listing, which appears on the Future Property Auctions website, is looking for offers to be made before an auction which is set for Tuesday, February 4 in the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow.

The privately owned block which is up for sale covers sections of Talbot Street and La Porte Precinct and includes major retailers like B&M and Greggs, as well as Lloyds Pharmacy, bookmakers Betfred and the Card Factory.

The website listing states: “The property is held on a long ground lease running until April 2104 – leaving 88 years to run. Retail parade of 10 shops with current rental income of £294,950 per annum – £345,000 per annum when all units are occupied.”

According to Falkirk Council the auction will have no impact on the retailers who are already in place.

The news of the auction comes just days before Falkirk Community Planning Partnership’s planned community drop-in event at Grangemouth Town Hall – between 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday, January 21 – to look at the new community action plan for Grangemouth.

Falkirk Community Planning Partnership carried out community engagement between January and June of 2018 to find out what residents in the Grangemouth area felt about the place they live.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “This engagement helped planners understand the issues that are of greatest importance and relevance to residents and their neighbours, and identify the areas of greatest need for more intensive community action planning in order to target resources more efficiently.

“Following this exercise, it was identified Grangemouth would be supported to create a community action plan and work has been progressing since late 2018.”

The main themes which emerged from the consultations included housing and accommodation, regeneration of the town centre and Charlotte Dundas Court, employment and local industry, community pride and access to GP services.