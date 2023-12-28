Grangemouth shop's plans for 'mobile catering unit' outside the premises get knocked back

Council planners have refused permission for a shop to site a mobile catering unit outside it’s premises due to the potential traffic problems and “odour and noise nuisance” it would create.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taj Grocers Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 3 to extend its shop at 108 Newhouse Road, Grangemouth and site a “mobile catering unit” at the location.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers refused to grant permission on December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the planning documents the proposal was “assessed as being contrary to the Development Plan” and would “result in the provision of a mobile catering unit in a residential area”.

The proposal had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)