Grangemouth shop's plans for 'mobile catering unit' outside the premises get knocked back

Council planners have refused permission for a shop to site a mobile catering unit outside it’s premises due to the potential traffic problems and “odour and noise nuisance” it would create.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 16:28 GMT
Taj Grocers Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 3 to extend its shop at 108 Newhouse Road, Grangemouth and site a “mobile catering unit” at the location.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers refused to grant permission on December 21.

According to the planning documents the proposal was “assessed as being contrary to the Development Plan” and would “result in the provision of a mobile catering unit in a residential area”.

The proposal had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The proposal had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The online documents stated: “No justification for the proposed development has been provided and it is considered that the development could lead to an adverse impact on the residential amenity of the area, by virtue of traffic generation and indiscriminate parking, odour and noise nuisance.”

