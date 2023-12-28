Grangemouth shop's plans for 'mobile catering unit' outside the premises get knocked back
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taj Grocers Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 3 to extend its shop at 108 Newhouse Road, Grangemouth and site a “mobile catering unit” at the location.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers refused to grant permission on December 21.
According to the planning documents the proposal was “assessed as being contrary to the Development Plan” and would “result in the provision of a mobile catering unit in a residential area”.
The online documents stated: “No justification for the proposed development has been provided and it is considered that the development could lead to an adverse impact on the residential amenity of the area, by virtue of traffic generation and indiscriminate parking, odour and noise nuisance.”