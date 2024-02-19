Grangemouth shop gets its rear extension but not its mobile catering unit
Taj Grocers Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 12 to extend the shop at 108 Newhouse Road, Grangemouth.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, February 16.
According to the online planning documents there will now be alterations to the shop front, the creation of an access ramp and the extension will be a small cold room at the rear of the shop.
Permission was granted after the applicant removed a proposal to site a mobile catering unit at the premises.