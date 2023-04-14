Grangemouth residents can have their say about environmental impact of industry on the town

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded events take place in Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, from 6.30pm to 9pm on Wednesday, April 26 and from 10am to 12,30pm on Thursday, April 27.

Representatives of the Net Zero Sense of Place associated with the Industrial Decarbonisation project – Professor Patrick Devine-Wright, Doctor Huei-Ling Lai and

Doctor Jo Hamilton from the Department of Geography, University of Exeter – will be on hand to listen to your views.

The events will look to discuss the impact of industry on Grangemouth

A project spokesperson said: “We welcome all residents of Grangemouth who are above 18 years old to join us and share their thoughts and feelings about the place and their relations with the heavy industry in this area.

"We want to get your thoughts about reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of the petrochemical industry.”

