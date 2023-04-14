News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth residents can have their say about environmental impact of industry on the town

Researchers from the University of Exeter have invited Grangemouth residents to attend special discussions regarding the impact heavy industry has had on the area.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded events take place in Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, from 6.30pm to 9pm on Wednesday, April 26 and from 10am to 12,30pm on Thursday, April 27.

Representatives of the Net Zero Sense of Place associated with the Industrial Decarbonisation project – Professor Patrick Devine-Wright, Doctor Huei-Ling Lai and

Doctor Jo Hamilton from the Department of Geography, University of Exeter – will be on hand to listen to your views.

The events will look to discuss the impact of industry on GrangemouthThe events will look to discuss the impact of industry on Grangemouth
A project spokesperson said: “We welcome all residents of Grangemouth who are above 18 years old to join us and share their thoughts and feelings about the place and their relations with the heavy industry in this area.

"We want to get your thoughts about reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of the petrochemical industry.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

