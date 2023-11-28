Grangemouth refinery: MSP calls for worker-led plans to decide future of Petroineos facility

Central Scotland Labour MSP Richard Leonard believes workers must have a say in the future of the Petroineos refinery in Grangemouth – not the “current billionaire absentee owners”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Leonard recently met with Scottish cabinet secretary Neil Gray to discuss the future of Grangemouth oil refinery, which is facing an uncertain future after Petroineos

announced last week its intention to start an 18-month process to make a transition at the site, moving away from manufacturing to become an import terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Leonard said: “The fate of Grangemouth, its workers, their communities and our economy are far too important to leave to the whims of the current billionaire

Richard Leonard believes workers must have a say in the plans for the future of the Grangemouth refinery (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

absentee owners.

“We must use the time we now have to develop, with the workers and their trade unions, a proper plan for the site that maximises jobs in line with the need to transition to a greener economy.