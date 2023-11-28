Grangemouth refinery: MSP calls for worker-led plans to decide future of Petroineos facility
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Leonard recently met with Scottish cabinet secretary Neil Gray to discuss the future of Grangemouth oil refinery, which is facing an uncertain future after Petroineos
announced last week its intention to start an 18-month process to make a transition at the site, moving away from manufacturing to become an import terminal.
Mr Leonard said: “The fate of Grangemouth, its workers, their communities and our economy are far too important to leave to the whims of the current billionaire
absentee owners.
“We must use the time we now have to develop, with the workers and their trade unions, a proper plan for the site that maximises jobs in line with the need to transition to a greener economy.
“The government must act on this with urgency and not squander another opportunity to organise for a better future.”