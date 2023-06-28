News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth port to host 'net zero accelerator' event as firms look to cut down emissions

Forth Ports will be hosting an event at the Port of Grangemouth to show businesses how they can get onboard the “net zero accelerator”.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST

Firms can c﻿ome along to the port and hear from Forth Ports’ senior procurement manager Jacqueline Ireland and Net Zero Nation social enterprise co-founder Gavin Tweedie at the event between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday, July 6.

Thanks to the new Net Zero Accelerator programme, delivered by Falkirk based Net Zero Nation, 20 businesses in the Grangemouth area will benefit from 12 months of

net zero support, helping them to transition their business and culture to a low carbon and circular operation, implement a carbon reduction strategy and gain new

The net zero accelerator event will take place at the Port of Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)The net zero accelerator event will take place at the Port of Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)
The net zero accelerator event will take place at the Port of Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)
commercialisation opportunities in doing so.

The hybrid online/place based programme, will be delivered by Net Zero Nation, via a programme that has been designed by SMEs for SMEs.

Forth Ports have generously offered their meeting space in Grangemouth to host the cohort meetings and will also provide support to the accelerator participants.

Jacqueline Ireland, Forth Ports’ senior procurement manager, said: “Our target is to be a carbon neutral company by 2032 and Net Zero by 2042. We are well on our

way towards that within the business, but also need to work closely with our partners and supply chain to achieve this. We are pleased to be supporting this program to

both contribute and learn the Net Zero best practices that will create a greener future.”

Visit the website for more information and to book a place.

