Grangemouth oil refinery could be hit by maintenance worker strikes

It was stated the contract workers – some who are employed by engineering and maintenance firm Bilfinger UK – were proposing to walk out over pay as the cost of living continues to rise.

The one-day strikes, which are not supported by trade unions, will reportedly take place from Wednesday, August 10 and continue to take place on a fortnightly basis if no agreement is reached.

There are reports of potential strikes by contracted maintenance workers at the Grangemouth refinery

It is understood thousands more employees working under a national pay agreement at other UK sites are also preparing to strike.

Bilfinger UK workers took part in an unofficial walkout from several North Sea oil platforms in May this year.