'Grangemouth is at a crossroads': Falkirk MP demands meeting on future of refinery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The request follows Mr Stainbank’s question in the House of Commons last month, where he highlighted the strategic opportunity for Grangemouth to be converted into a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facility ahead of its scheduled closure in 2025.#
With the UK’s new SAF mandate now in force, he is urging immediate action to ensure Grangemouth remains a key player in Scotland’s energy transition and industrial future.
The letter has been co-signed by Kirsteen Sullivan MP (Bathgate and Linlithgow), Brian Leishman MP (Alloa and Grangemouth), and Chris Kane MP (Stirling and Strathallan), underscoring the strong cross-constituency support for action on this issue.
“Grangemouth is at a crossroads,” said Mr Stainbank. “We can either allow this refinery to close with no plan, with devastating consequences for jobs and the local economy, or we can seize the opportunity to support its acceleration into a hub for Sustainable Aviation Fuel production.
"The National Wealth Fund has a critical role to play in making that transition happen. We cannot afford to wait. The UK’s SAF mandate is already in force, and Scotland's only refinery is set to shut down in a matter of months.
"If we don't act now, we risk losing the workforce, the infrastructure, and the investment potential that could secure Grangemouth’s future for decades to come. People in Falkirk and across Scotland are rightly asking when we will deliver.
"This meeting is about making sure our constituents and the workers at Grangemouth have the answers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.