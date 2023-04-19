News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth Irish sports bar update: New Celtic pub announces opening date

A brand new Irish sports bar has just announced when it will be opening the doors of its new premises in Grangemouth’s old town area and has promised it will be a day to remember.

By James Trimble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST

Cesar’s Paradise, which aims to be a “modern, yet traditional” Irish sports bar, took over the former Harvey’s Bar and Dining – formerly the Auld Toll – in Dalgrain Road earlier in the year.

The new look venue is said to feature circular booths named after Celtic FC legends.

A Cesar’s Paradise spokesperson said: “We shall be opening this Saturday, April 22 from 11am and look forward to welcoming you all in for what is set to be a day to remember.

Harvey's Bar and Dining, formerly The Auld Toll, was put up for sale back in 2021Harvey's Bar and Dining, formerly The Auld Toll, was put up for sale back in 2021
“Feel free to join us for live sports showing throughout the day on one of our 11 television screens or our 120 inch projector screen located at our new stage area.We

will also have live entertainment on from 7pm to end the night of the celebrations.”

