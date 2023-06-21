Grangemouth inquiry findings: Move to net zero must not exclude local businesses and residents

For the last few months Holyrood’s economy and fair work committee has been gathering evidence from local residents, representatives of industry, trade unions and the Scottish and UK Governments as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into how the transition should be managed.

It found the transition to a low carbon economy offers huge opportunities for the town of Grangemouth, but work must be done to ensure local people and businesses are not left behind.

Committee convener Claire Baker MSP said: “Scotland’s just transition to a low-carbon economy presents significant opportunities – not just for the economy, but also for our communities.

Members of the Scottish Parliament's economy and fair work committee got a bird's eye view of the Ineos site during their visit back in March (Picture: Submitted)

“It is clear from the response from the local community that any just transition must maximise opportunities for the town itself, and ensure that the benefits are felt widely.

“The potential for significant regeneration and improvement is on the town’s doorstep, and it is now down to the UK and Scottish Governments, as well as Ineos, to make sure it is fully realised.”

The committee wants the government to meaningfully engage with the community and co-design its plans, allowing the community to have a direct impact in the future direction of their town.

The report also stresses the importance of the Acorn Project – which aims to capture and store up to one million tonnes of CO2 by 2027 – calling it a “critical enabler” for Ineos’ ambitions for the Grangemouth site.

An Ineos Grangemouth spokesperson said: “We recognise the important role we have to play in supporting Scotland to meet its decarbonisation targets and are committed to achieving net zero by 2045.

“Building on our 40 per cent carbon reduction since 2000, we continue to take steps to reduce the emissions from our operations. Our products are essential to modern everyday life and enable other industries to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Our plans for a low-carbon hydrogen production plant and fuel switching to hydrogen at Grangemouth will seed opportunities for a hydrogen hub in Scotland, underpinning high quality employment directly and indirectly in the wider economy.

"Therefore, we welcome the economy and fair work committee’s recognition of the important role we are playing with others to deliver the transition to net zero in Grangemouth and the wider area.”

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “I look forward to reading the report on a just transition given how important it will be for the town and industries in Grangemouth and the positive impact it will have on the further development of the Falkirk Growth Deal and the Grangemouth Green Freeport.

“Communities right across Scotland are still facing the legacy of pulling the plug on heavy industries without any credible plan in the 70s and 80s. We owe it to workers and their families to get our just transition right so that they can help build Scotland’s future and everyone can share in the benefits that it will bring.