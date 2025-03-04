Grangemouth haulier acquired by national company after almost 70 years

A long-established Grangemouth haulier has been acquired by a nationwide logistics company.

John Mitchell (Grangemouth) Ltd will now become part of the Gregory Group, one of the largest privately owned logistics companies in the UK.

The firm, which was established by John Mitchell in 1956 is seen as a prime acquisition based next to Scotland’s largest port.

Originally operating from the family home in Grangemouth’s Dalgrain Road, it moved to Earls Road Industrial Estate in the 1970s where it remains with an 18 acre site.

John Mitchell (Grangemouth) Ltd was founded in 1956. Pic: Michael Gillen

With 200 employees and 230 trailers in their fleet, John Mitchell (Grangemouth) Ltd is a significant addition to Gregory Group.

John Gregory, CEO of Gregory Group, said “Founded in 1956, John Mitchell (Grangemouth Ltd) is the fifth Scottish business to join our group and the team bring with them the same strong reputation, partnership approach and family values that we hold accountable for our success. Many of their customers have been with them for 20-30 years so we know they are delivering the visionary logistics our customers have come to expect."

Ross Mitchell, the third generation to be involved in the Grangemouth haulier, said: “We have built up a very successful business over the last seven decades and with Gregory Group’s scale and expertise, I know our brand is in safe hands moving forward.

"I very much look forward to sharing our expertise with the wider Gregory network, whilst also utilising that network to support our existing customers.”

The third generation of the Mitchell family is currently involved in the haulier business. Pic: Michael Gillen

Today, John Mitchell specialise in container transport primarily from the Port of Grangemouth with other operations elsewhere in the UK. Bulk tankers, container tipping, curtain siders and flat beds make up the now 150 strong vehicle and 230 trailer fleet. With onsite warehousing, container storage and workshop facilities, John Mitchell offers a wide range of services to clients.

The Gregory Group began in 1919, hauling coal by horse and cart in a small Devon town. It now has 50 sites, 20 warehouses and 1400 vehicles.

Its team of 3400 people work in partnership with their customers, building relationships and using best technology and renewable solutions to keep delivering.