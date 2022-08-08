Grangemouth hairdresser opens new salon October in heart of Falkirk

Sophie Allison, 29, started her career as a Saturday girl “making tea and sweeping up hair” but always had an ambition to be her own boss.

Over the year’s the Grangemouth mum-of-one has worked in three other salons but last week opened her own place, October in Bank Street, Falkirk.

Named after the month her six-year-old daughter Maya was born, Sophie said it had been a tough four weeks to get the salon refitted in time for the opening.

Sophie Allison in her new salon, October Hair and Beauty , which opened last week

However, she had lots of support – and much-needed help – from her mum Joy Allison and partner James Malone.

Sophie said: “They were great. It wasn’t easy being during the summer holidays but with a lot of hard work we managed to get it done. I’ve always wanted to open my own salon and when this opportunity came along it just felt like the right time.

"Everything has gone very smoothly so far since we opened last Wednesday. I love working with the public so this is the ideal profession for me. But the most daunting part of being my own boss is the responsibility of being in charge of other people.”

Sophie Allison, second left, with some of her staff outside her new Falkirk salon

Working alongside her in the salon are stylist Martin Chalmers, hair extension specialist Nicole Wells, junior apprentice Kerys Wyles, and nail technician and make up artist, Alex Mackenzie.

Sophie added: “We’ve all got our own clientele who have followed us here and we look forward to welcoming them to October.

"It’s a very laid back and chilled salon and so far, everyone appears to like it. We cater for all ages. "I am very passionate about colour and happy to chat through ideas with people for their hair.

"As we have a make up artist and nail technician it means a client can enjoy the complete package of hair, nails and make up when they visit us.