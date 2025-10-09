Grangemouth hair salon is a cut above at Nation's Hair and Beauty Awards 2025
LP Hairdressing in the town’s La Porte Precinct was named Hair Salon of the Year (Scotland) at the national competition.
The salon, owned by Lauren Pow, was also awarded ‘Outstanding Achievement’ in the Hairdresser of the Year category.
Lauren said: "To win the regional award for hair salon of the year at the nations hair and beauty awards is unbelievable, I never thought I would be in with a chance of winning I was happy to be a finalist and took that as a great achievement in itself. And then to receive the outstanding achievement award for hair stylist of the year topped it.
"It was a great night and I’m still on a buzz from it all. I can’t wait to see what happens with my business going forward.”
She added her thanks to her “amazing clients, family and friends” for their endless support, saying “I couldn’t have done it without you all”.
Lauren, from Stenhousemuir, started doing hairdressing when she was just 14 after work experience at school. She started her apprenticeship at the Rainbow Room in Stirling when she was 16 and she was a qualified hairdresser when she was 17 and a half. She has had her own salon in Grangemouth for just over four years.
The Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards are a celebration of excellence in the UK’s hair and beauty industry and the talented professionals that work within it.
The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Sutton Coldfield on September 28.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards which are now in their fifth year, said: “These awards shine the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation for the beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.
"We’d like to congratulate all of our winners in their incredible accomplishments.”
LP Hairdressing was one of three local businesses to be shortlisted for the finals of the competition. Hair @ 106 in Stirling Street, Denny and Belle’s Barbers in Bonnybridge were also finalists at the awards.