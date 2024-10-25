Grangemouth firm secure five-year contract with petrochemical giant Ineos

By James Trimble
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of the UK’s largest engineering firms has announced it has signed a five-year contract with petrochemical company Ineos.

BGEN, which has had a base of operations in Grangemouth since 2000, will provide a range of services to help Ineos optimise plant efficiency at its site in Grangemouth.

Under the contract, BGEN will provide value added engineering solutions and deliver a comprehensive suite of electrical and instrumentation services for the business, strengthening its position as a multi-disciplined services contractor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planned work at the 1700-acre Ineos site has already commenced – including preliminary support for installation, maintenance, inspection, testing, and commissioning.

BGEN managing director Paul Carvill (Picture: Submitted)BGEN managing director Paul Carvill (Picture: Submitted)
BGEN managing director Paul Carvill (Picture: Submitted)

BGEN managing director Paul Carvill said: “We have a proven track record in advanced manufacturing and this experience enables us to deliver intelligent solutions to support the complex demands of the plant.

"We look forward to delivering tailored services for Ineos and contributing to the success of its operations at Grangemouth.”

Related topics:Grangemouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice