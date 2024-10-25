Grangemouth firm secure five-year contract with petrochemical giant Ineos
BGEN, which has had a base of operations in Grangemouth since 2000, will provide a range of services to help Ineos optimise plant efficiency at its site in Grangemouth.
Under the contract, BGEN will provide value added engineering solutions and deliver a comprehensive suite of electrical and instrumentation services for the business, strengthening its position as a multi-disciplined services contractor.
Planned work at the 1700-acre Ineos site has already commenced – including preliminary support for installation, maintenance, inspection, testing, and commissioning.
BGEN managing director Paul Carvill said: “We have a proven track record in advanced manufacturing and this experience enables us to deliver intelligent solutions to support the complex demands of the plant.
"We look forward to delivering tailored services for Ineos and contributing to the success of its operations at Grangemouth.”
