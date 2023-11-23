Grangemouth firm donates £27,000 to local foundation which helps young people struggling with their mental health
The spirit and strength of talented young boxer Scott Martin, who tragically died aged 16 in 2021, was the driving force behind the foundation set up in his name by his mother to help others.
Now it will be able to support even more people thanks to a £27,000 donation from the Grangemouth branch of audit, tax and consulting firm RSM which was recently handed over to Scott’s mother Samantha.
An RSM spokesperson said: “This year saw the firm establish the RSM Together challenge, aimed at galvanising local office teams to support local charities of their
"The Grangemouth office chose to support The Scott Martin Foundation, a local, youth centred, mental health charity. Between April and October this year, RSM
Grangemouth staff ran, walked, baked and held quiz nights to raise much needed funds for the foundation.
"Tasked, initially with raising just over £1000, it smashed that target in under a month and went on to raise over £7000 for the foundation. Due to the office being the
best performing office nationally it was awarded an additional £20,000 from RSM’s own charitable foundation.”
A number of other local businesses donated funds to the local RMS total during the year.
Stephanie Maxwell, from RSM’s Grangemouth office, said: “It has been an honour to support such a great cause. The work Scott’s mum, Sam, has been doing for the
local youngsters in memory of her son Scott is admirable.”