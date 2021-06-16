Councillors had heard the background to Piramal Pharma's application to build a new factory and office in Earls Gate Park, Beancross Road, at a pre-determination hearing in May.

The company has been in Grangemouth since 2004 but the new expanded facility will increase staff numbers by around 70, to 210.

Members heard that the company is at the forefront of oncology research and medicine, working on groundbreaking treatment called anti-body drug conjugates.

Piramal Healthcare UK Ltd. (Pic : Michael Gillen)

While councillors were happy to give their approval, the final decision will be made by Scottish Ministers as the Health and Safety Executive has objected.

Planning convener David Alexander said: "I think the HSE has objected to every planning application in Grangemouth, so I believe this is a box-ticking exercise.

"These are high quality jobs and that has to be welcomed."

Piramal Healthcare UK Ltd. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.