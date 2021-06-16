Grangemouth factory expansion plans welcomed by councillors

Members of Falkirk Council's planning committee have welcomed plans for a new facility that will make cutting-edge drugs to cure cancer.

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:55 pm

Councillors had heard the background to Piramal Pharma's application to build a new factory and office in Earls Gate Park, Beancross Road, at a pre-determination hearing in May.

The company has been in Grangemouth since 2004 but the new expanded facility will increase staff numbers by around 70, to 210.

Members heard that the company is at the forefront of oncology research and medicine, working on groundbreaking treatment called anti-body drug conjugates.

Piramal Healthcare UK Ltd. (Pic : Michael Gillen)

While councillors were happy to give their approval, the final decision will be made by Scottish Ministers as the Health and Safety Executive has objected.

Planning convener David Alexander said: "I think the HSE has objected to every planning application in Grangemouth, so I believe this is a box-ticking exercise.

"These are high quality jobs and that has to be welcomed."

