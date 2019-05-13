Grangemouth energy plant construction jobs up for grabs

A jobs fair will be held in Grangemouth later this week for the new Earls Gate Energy Centre.

The new energy from waste facility is being built at Earls Gate Park in the town, and the jobs fair will take place at the Leapark Hotel, Bo’ness Road, on Wednesday, May 15 from 2pm to 7pm.

The facility, which replaces an existing gas-fired energy plant that has come to the end of its operating life, will provide heat and power to local industry and export surplus electricity to the National Grid.

The fair is an opportunity for job seekers to find out about construction-related job opportunities at the facility.

The centre is being built through a joint venture between French industrial engineering company, CNIM, and UK-based, civil engineers, Clugston.

Enabling works (preparations to make the building site ready for construction) started at the beginning of 2019 and construction is expected to take about three years.

Mathieu Catalano, Project Director, CNIM, said: “At the peak of construction there will be around 300 people employed on site and, as far as possible, we want to recruit people from the local area. We would encourage anyone interested to come along to the jobs fair or, if they can’t make it, send us their CV.

“Once construction finishes towards the end of 2021, we’ll be looking to fill 35 full-time permanent positions to operate the plant. Full training will be given for these roles and we will hold another jobs fair for them nearer the time.”

The event is open to all and people can turn up at any point during the day without making an appointment.

Those unable to attend, can visit www.earlsgateconstruction.co.uk for further information on how to submit their CV.