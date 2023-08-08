News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth car dealership wins gold standard award for its customer service

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall in Grangemouth has achieved the gold standard in customer service after securing Auto Trader’s Highly Rated status for 2023.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST

The Laurieston Road dealership had to meet set criteria to achieve the Highly Rated title, including maintaining an average review rating of at least four stars on Auto Trader's marketplace.

Kim Costello, chief customer officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to display the Highly Rated award at Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Grangemouth, following a year of incredible customer service and aftercare.

"The awards confirm the positive experience so many car-buyers have with us, and our commitment to exceptional customer service across every single Evans Halshaw location.”

Gary Armstrong, managing director of Evans Halshaw, added: “Our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-focused service by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“We congratulate our associates in Grangemouth who have worked so hard to achieve this award."

