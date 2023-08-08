Grangemouth car dealership wins gold standard award for its customer service

The Laurieston Road dealership had to meet set criteria to achieve the Highly Rated title, including maintaining an average review rating of at least four stars on Auto Trader's marketplace.

Kim Costello, chief customer officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to display the Highly Rated award at Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Grangemouth, following a year of incredible customer service and aftercare.

"The awards confirm the positive experience so many car-buyers have with us, and our commitment to exceptional customer service across every single Evans Halshaw location.”

Gary Armstrong, managing director of Evans Halshaw, added: “Our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-focused service by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.