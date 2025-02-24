Grangemouth business owner's Tunnock's Teacake earrings really take the biscuit

A former art student from Grangemouth is now the owner of a successful company that crafts jewellery, keyrings and other items in the image of iconic Scottish biscuits, beverages and other items

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Taylor, 30, may or may not have been hungry when she came up with the idea to transform the iconic Scottish delicacy that is the Tunnock’s Teacake into an item of jewellery, but now life is certainly sweet for the creative mind behind the St Mango fashion brand.

As well as the Tunnocks Teacake earrings, Jade has also created Buckfast and Scott’s Porridge Oats jewellery and bourbon cream and custard cream keyrings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now sales are booming Jade is looking at a turnover target of £100,000 for her high growth business.

Grangemouth business woman Jade Taylor has enjoyed great success with her St Mango brand (Picture: Submitted)

The arty entrepreneur has certainly come a long way since she quit her job in a tourist office.

"I come from an artistic family,” said Jade. “My gran’s an oil painter, my mum did a bit of sculpture and my auntie did illustration, so I always felt I would like to do

something creative.

“I just thought about nostalgia, what it was like when I was wee, at my gran’s house, I would always go raking through the biscuit cupboard. I absolutely love bourbons and custard creams, like total classics, and I thought, I can’t be the only one that really likes this kind of thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade's bourbon cream and custard cream keyrings look good enough to eat (Picture: Submitted)

This led to the creation of the brand’s initial product line – polymer clay keyrings and badges shaped like classic Scottish biscuits.

Operating from a spare room in her Glasgow home, Jade initially crafted each piece by hand. “The keyrings really caught the public’s imagination and it was then that I realised I had really hit on something. Since then, we have added to the product range, with other iconic items that our customers can relate to, like Irn Bru, Tunnock’s Teacakes and Buckfast earrings.

“Something about these products really resonates. They are quirky and humorous but they also offer people a feeling of identity and nostalgia.”

While St Mangos original focus was on quirky food items – the range also includes candy shrimps and bananas, jellybeans, flumps, and Heinz baked beans – Jade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

realised the need to broaden it to cater to a wider audience.

It has since expanded to include other Scottish-themed motifs, including Highland cows, bagpipes and saltires.

As demand grew Jade’s partner, Robert Graham, stepped in to assist with practical and accounting tasks which she was not as comfortable taking on.

A pivotal moment in the fledgling firm’s existence came when Jade got the opportunity to showcase her work in Scottish Design Exchange (SDX) outlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The non-profit community interest company has stores in Glasgow and Edinburgh, which allow independent artists and craftspeople to sell their products to a mass audience.

Jade said: “From selling a few items online, suddenly I was catapulted into a mainstream shopping centre in Scotland’s busiest retail areas. We started in Buchanan Galleries and we quickly became one of the store’s bestselling producers.

"We were offered the opportunity to stock our products in Edinburgh, firstly in George Street and then at The Tron on the High Street, which was the game changer because of the huge footfall throughout the year from the millions of tourists who pass through the centre of Edinburgh.”