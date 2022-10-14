Grangemouth brewery is the toast of Aldi beer festival
Beer lovers are in for a treat this month as Aldi Scotland unveils a selection of craft beers for its 28th Scottish Beer Festival including two popular brews from a Grangemouth brewery.
Two beers from Hybrid Brewing – Kongo Stout and Resurection Ale – join as exclusives to Aldi’s festival line-up.
Founded in 2016 as a result of a love of homemade beer, Hybrid Brewing focuses on bringing long forgotten ales back from the dead and sets out to modernise traditional brews in a serving format that consumers wouldn’t normally expect.
Made with unrefined dark sugars, black treacle, and warmly fermented with a lager yeast, Kongo is said to be a distinctive brew that is full of flavour.
Resurrection Ale, described as an easy-drinking Scottish sparkling ale, reportedly boasts golden caramel flavours from the addition of unrefined dark sugars, and is a
contemporary version of the original Indian Pale Ales brews in Burton on Trent.
Rab Lee, co-founder of Hybrid Brewing, said: “We first worked with Aldi back in 2018, and as we normally stick to the pub sector, it was fantastic for us to see our beers
on the shelves a large retailer.
"Thanks to this Winter’s Scottish Beer Festival, our beers will reach customers all over Scotland, which is a really proud moment for us.”
Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland buying director, said: “It’s great to be working with Hybrid Brewing in this Winter’s festival and I’m really pleased that Aldi is exclusively stocking two of their popular brews.”