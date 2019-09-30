Grangemouth based firm secures multi-million pound contract

Engineering and maintenance provider Bilfinger UK has secured a seven-year contract with ExxonMobil to provide preventative maintenance at its Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP).

The multi-million pound agreement will see the firm, which has a base in Grangemouth, become the embedded provider of maintenance services at the Mossmorran facility and the Braefoot Bay tanker terminal on the Forth.

It is estimated that the contract – part of ExxonMobil’s £20m annual maintenance spend at the facility – will see the engineering provider deploy up to 100,000 man-hours annually on inspection programmes as well as mechanical, process and infrastructure maintenance.

Bilfinger UK has taken over from the incumbent provider with approximately 55 personnel transferring under TUPE arrangements.

Phill Maurer, managing director at Bilfinger UK, said: “This seven-year agreement is testament to the strong relationship we’ve formed with ExxonMobil and is a significant addition to our portfolio of support partnerships at major facilities across the UK.

“Our experience and breadth of expertise means we’re ideally placed to deliver a well-managed maintenance strategy focused on achieving the best possible outcome for ExxonMobil. We look forward to welcoming our new Fife colleagues to Bilfinger.”

Jacob McAlister, plant manager of the FEP, said: “Preventative maintenance is key to the safe and reliable operations at FEP.

“ExxonMobil’s Fife Ethylene Plant operates under the most demanding of engineering standards and it is vital that we chose a contractor with the knowledge, expertise and innovative solutions to ensure these are met the first time, every time.

“Many contract personnel have worked with us for a long time and have extensive knowledge of the plant. We are delighted they will transfer over to the new supplier and continue their relationship within FEP.”

The contract extends the existing relationship between the firms.

Bilfinger UK also provides specialist services to ExxonMobil’s facility in Fawley, Hampshire.