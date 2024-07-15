Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Workers at the Grangemouth oil refinery have been given a boost with the UK government giving a commitment to look at options for its future.

At the weekend, it was announced the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will work with Petroineos, trade unions, and the Scottish Government to explore a sustainable future for the site.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband will also co-chair the next Grangemouth Future Industry Board Leadership Forum with the Scottish Government.

Mr Miliband said: “The UK government will leave no stone unturned in seeking a future for the Grangemouth site and its workers.

Petroineos intend to cease operations at Grangemouth's oil refinery and instead transform it into a fuel import terminal. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“We are committed to boosting growth through an industrial strategy, and to engaging with the workers and communities of Grangemouth and the Scottish government.

“That’s why we will be immediately funding work to explore options for a sustainable future for the site in partnership with the Scottish Government. I will also be co-chairing the Grangemouth Future Industry Board Leadership Forum to take this vital work forward.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “We are determined to ensure the long-term future of the Grangemouth site as part of our journey to clean energy by 2030.

“The future of Grangemouth was the first official briefing I took in office, and the Prime Minister made clear it was a priority for this government when visiting Scotland on his first official engagement last weekend. That is why I am delighted we are already making significant progress on discussions around potential funding to look at a sustainable long term solution to the Grangemouth site.

"This demonstrates what can be achieved when we reset the relationship with the Scottish Government by working in partnership to boost economic growth and make life better for everyone."

The move was welcomed by Unite which represents many of the 500 workers at the refinery who are concerned last November’s announcement of turning the plant into an import terminal would see as many as 400 lose their jobs.

Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish Secretary, said: “Unite welcomes the joint working and funding announced by the UK and Scottish governments as a first step forward in the fight to protect jobs at Grangemouth.”

"The primary objective for Unite remains absolute which is there needs to be an extension in the lifespan of the oil refinery while there is an acceleration in viable low carbon projects being established at the complex.”

"Investment must be unlocked to sustain the refinery's operations until a Just Transition can take place in a managed and orderly way. We continue to engage with both governments and Petroineos on how we can deliver this in the interests of the 500 refinery workers and the thousands more dependent upon it in the wider supply chain.”