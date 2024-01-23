Golden tickets for first 200 shoppers when new M&S foodhall opens this week
The retailer’s Linlithgow store will open its doors to customers at 10am on Thursday, January 25.
And the first 200 shoppers through the door will receive a special golden ticket. Each golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win, whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S bakery, and one lucky customer will win a £200 voucher.
The new 12,500 sq ft store will offer local shoppers a fresh market-style foodhall with great quality, trusted value produce and new lower prices on its Remarksable range.
With the store opening on Burns Night, Percy Pig will be joined by a piper and highland dancers. Mr MacSween from MacSween Haggis will perform an address to the haggis for the occasion.
Brian Torley, manager of the new store in Linlithgow’s Stockbridge Retail Park, said: “The countdown is truly on until 25th January, 10am when we can finally welcome customers through our doors! It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes with the whole team working really hard to put things together and we’re excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer. It’s also great that we will have some special Scottish entertainment to mark us opening on Burns Night.”
A team of more than 60 M&S colleagues are excited to open the new store and welcome customers.