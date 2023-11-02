Golden ticket giveaway returns to support businesses in Falkirk town centre

Falkirk town centre’s Golden Ticket competition is back – and it starts really soon.

Robert Vickers was the third and final winner in last year's Golden Ticket initiative. (pic: Falkirk Delivers)

The initiative set up by Falkirk Delivers offers shoppers the chance to win gift vouchers to spend in town centre shops through a series of giveaways in the coming weeks.

In the run up to Christmas, a total of £1400 in District Towns Gift Cards will be given away as part of the initiative which encourages people to support local businesses.

There are seven sets of £200 District Town Gift Cards to be won this year. Starting from Monday, November 6, every purchase of £10 or more at participating businesses in Falkirk town centre earns customers a Golden Ticket and a chance to win a set of vouchers.

Each Friday during the competition period a draw will take place at 1pm with the lucky winners being announced on the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

Following on from the success of last year’s Golden Ticket campaign, which saw three winners receive £250 of District Town Gift Cards, there are even more chances to win and over 100 participating town centre businesses registered to take part.

In 2022 the ticket giveaway saw over £200,000 worth of spend in the town centre.

Stefanie Paterson, assistant BID manager, said: “Supporting local businesses is at the heart of this initiative. This competition not only gives shoppers a chance to win an amazing prize but also encourages people to shop locally and support our town centre businesses.”

Golden tickets will be available at participating businesses from Monday, November 6 with winners announced on Fridays, November 10, 17, 24 and December 1, 8, 15 and 22.

To participate, simply drop your golden ticket into the designated Golden Post Box at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street (next to Corbett’s Jewellers). If the post box is not on display simply post your ticket through the office letter box. Multiple entries are welcome.