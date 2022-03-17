Glasgow company expands to acquire Grangemouth solicitors business

Pacitti Jones, estate agent and solicitors, has acquired the business as part of its expansion into central Scotland.

All existing RGM staff will remain in post, and transfer to the new owners.

Director Gordon Marshall established the firm in Grangemouth, in 1977, and then in Linlithgow, in 1998.

John O’Malley CEO Pacitti Jones, Lesley-Anne King (RGM) and Harvey Waddell, Partner of RGM Solicitors

He said: “After 45 years in the legal business at RGM, both Harvey and myself have decided that the time has come for us to retire and we are delighted to welcome Pacitti Jones to Grangemouth and Linlithgow.

“We wish them every success in this venture and are confident that our clients will continue to support them in the future.”

The move increases Pacitti Jones’ operations by one third - the company has ambitions to become Scotland’s leading property and legal firm.

Gosia Chylinska of Pacitti Jones will relocate to the Linlithgow office to head up the legal practice at both branches whilst Lesley-Anne King will continue to run the estate agency side of the business.

John O’Malley, chief executive, welcomed the move.

He said: “We are excited to be coming together with RGM; a highly respected local firm which has provided a very high quality property and legal services in Linlithgow and Grangemouth for several decades.

“We are looking forward to combining our professional property services and local knowledge to deliver a great service throughout Falkirk and West Lothian.

