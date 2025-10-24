Glamping applicant hopes Falkirk Council will give the nod to more pods

AG Wilson lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on Friday, October 17, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, October 22, looking for permission to construct four “glamping pods” on land at West Riverside Farm, in Fankerton.

The same applicant was granted permission to construct two glamping pods on March 8 last year.

Online planning details for that particular application stated the site offered a “rural setting with close a proximity to Denny town centre” while benefitting from “stunning large vistas across the surrounding fields”.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.