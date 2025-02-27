A Falkirk-based jewellery brand has now linked up with Falkirk Foodbank and Toiletries Amnesty to help tackle hygiene poverty in the local area.

Tarska Jewellery, a handcrafted Scottish jewellery brand based in Falkirk, is expanding its commitment to social good by launching a local toiletries collection.

As an ambassador for Toiletries Amnesty, Tarska Jewellery’s founder Kathryn Moore is leading a community-driven initiative to collect essential toiletries for Falkirk Foodbank, which is listed on the Toiletries Amnesty website and is accepting both private and public donations, helping to provide much-needed hygiene essentials to individuals and families in crisis.

Kathryn said: “Hygiene poverty is often overlooked, yet it affects so many people, even within our own communities. I believe businesses have a responsibility to give back, and this is a way to use my platform to make a real difference.

"By working together, we can ensure that basic toiletries – things many of us take for granted – reach those who need them most.”

Tarska Jewellery already donates a small percentage of every order to Toiletries Amnesty, and this new initiative allows the brand to go further by actively encouraging the local community to get involved and help make a tangible impact.

Donations of toiletries, including shampoo, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, and sanitary products, are desperately needed. Members of the public and businesses are encouraged to contribute, with donations being accepted at drop-off locations nationwide.

A full list can be found on the Toiletries Amnesty website and all local donations can be dropped off at Falkirk Foodbank, 1 Tamfourhill Avenue, Falkirk.