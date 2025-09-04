GBSS makes senior appointment to support growth plans in Scotland

GBSS Civil Engineering, based in Falkirk, has appointed Lee Marshall as Operations Manager to strengthen the company’s leadership team as the firm continues to scale up operations and services across the Scottish region.

Lee joins GBSS from Robertson Civil Engineering, part of the Robertson Group, where he most recently held the role of Operations Director. With more than 26 years’ experience in the industry – rising from Graduate Civil Engineer to senior leadership roles, Lee brings a deep understanding of project coordination, technical delivery and commercial management to the firm.

With extensive experience in leading high-performing teams and delivering large-scale infrastructure and groundworks projects across Scotland, Lee will be instrumental as GBSS moves into the next phase of its ambitious five-year growth plan.

This strategy focuses on attracting top talent, driving sustainable growth, and maintaining healthy profit margins - with the goal of doubling turnover by 2027.

Lee Marshall says: “It’s an exciting time to be joining GBSS. The business has built a strong reputation for quality and delivery on some very challenging projects. I look forward to working with the team to build on that success, supporting our clients and teams, whilst helping to drive the company’s growth ambitions.”

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Central Scotland, GBSS Civil Engineering has rapidly grown into a leading provider of civil engineering and groundworks services, known for its dedication to quality, reliability, and excellence.

The company delivers large-scale projects from earthworks modelling to sustainable drainage systems and works closely with national and regional contractors such as Galliford Try, Morgan Sindall and Kier Construction.

GBSS’s successful portfolio includes major projects such as Linwood Industrial Estate, Queensferry High School, Whitecraigs Primary School, Twechar Outdoor Pursuits Centre, Renfrewshire’s sustainable drainage systems, and the Passivhaus-standard Maybury Primary School.

David Owens, Managing Director of GBSS says: “Lee’s appointment is an important step forward as GBSS builds on over a decade of steady growth. His operational insight and calm, solutions-focused approach will help sharpen how we plan and deliver projects on the ground.”

David continues: “With a deep understanding of what it takes to run efficient, high performing civils teams, particularly in live and logistically complex environments, he’ll be a valuable asset as we continue to scale our presence across Scotland.”