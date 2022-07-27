Gateway helps 325 businesses launch in West Lothian despite lockdowns

In the last financial year, 325 new businesses received help to start trading across West Lothian.

In a report to the recent meeting of that ward’s local area committee, Scott McKillop, a council regeneration officer, said: “This is a healthy level of new starts, especially in a strong jobs market with many vacancies.”

Over the same timescale, the team engaged with over 640 established firms.

All of this came at a time when many businesses faced permanent closure after months of lockdown or furlough and its end last October. Local businesses have also struggled with increased costs and paperwork difficulties for exports as the result of Brexit.