Garden centre presents Falkirk area primary school with free Christmas tree

Dunipace Primary School has a brand new Christmas tree to enjoy this festive season thanks to Dobbies Garden Centre.

The Stirling “branch” has been giving the trees away free to schools and nurseries in the Forth Valley area as part of “Not Your Average Community” campaign, in

partnership with sustainable tree grower Needlefresh.

The initiative is all about supporting communities and spreading yuletide cheer to nurseries and schools in the run up to Christmas.

Schools and nurseries across the Forth Valley area received a free tree from Dobbies (Picture: Submitted)

Schools and nurseries from across the UK were invited to nominate themselves to receive a real Christmas tree donation.

Dobbies’ community communications executive Chloë Bell said: “We’re amazed by the number of entries and nominations for this year’s campaign and would like to thank everyone for spending the time to get involved.