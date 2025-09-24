Gamers assemble: Falkirk store opens doors for midnight sale of EA FC26

The Falkirk Central Retail Park branch of Argos will be opening late – very late – on Thursday night to give gamers a chance to get their hands on a copy of EA FC26.

The much-anticipated video game – which features the Falkirk FC squad – is released on Friday, September 26 and Argos is allowing customers entry at the midnight hour to purchase a physical copy of the game.

Pete Wray, senior gaming buyer at Argos, said: “We know how much our customers look forward to major gaming releases, and we're thrilled to offer this midnight launch for EA FC26.

"For Argos, with our customer first ethos this midnight launch of EA FC26 is a fantastic way for us to bring the excitement of launch day directly to super fans of the game and ensure they're among the first to play.”

It will all be kicking off at Argos in the run up to 12am on Friday, September 26 as copies of EA FC26 become available to buy (Picture: Submitted)

Customers will not need to have pre-ordered the game to participate, all purchases at the midnight launch will be on a walk-in basis.

