Gamers assemble: Falkirk store opens doors for midnight sale of EA FC26

By James Trimble
Published 24th Sep 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 08:54 BST
The Falkirk Central Retail Park branch of Argos will be opening late – very late – on Thursday night to give gamers a chance to get their hands on a copy of EA FC26.

The much-anticipated video game – which features the Falkirk FC squad – is released on Friday, September 26 and Argos is allowing customers entry at the midnight hour to purchase a physical copy of the game.

Pete Wray, senior gaming buyer at Argos, said: “We know how much our customers look forward to major gaming releases, and we're thrilled to offer this midnight launch for EA FC26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For Argos, with our customer first ethos this midnight launch of EA FC26 is a fantastic way for us to bring the excitement of launch day directly to super fans of the game and ensure they're among the first to play.”

It will all be kicking off at Argos in the run up to 12am on Friday, September 26 as copies of EA FC26 become available to buy (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
It will all be kicking off at Argos in the run up to 12am on Friday, September 26 as copies of EA FC26 become available to buy (Picture: Submitted)

Customers will not need to have pre-ordered the game to participate, all purchases at the midnight launch will be on a walk-in basis.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:ArgosFalkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice