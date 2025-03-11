Funeral directors look for permission to open another facility in Falkirk area
Merrilees Family Funeral Directors lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 27, which was subsequently validated on Monday, March 10.
According to the online document, them firm is looking to use the premises at Thornlea, 34 Ladysmill, Falkirk as a house, a funeral directors and a mortuary.
The plan is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Merrilees Family Funeral Directors’ address is currently listed as 3 Thistle Street, Falkirk.
William Scott Funeral Directors is located at 30 Ladysmill, Falkirk.