Funding for new mental health team at Forth Valley College

It has started recruitment for the four new roles.

The college got £218,000 from the Scottish Funding Council to begin the process.

It is looking to recruit a mental health co-ordinator and three mentors with a view to having them in place for October.

The funding will lead to four new posts

The college is looking for applicants with experience supporting service users with their mental health, the skills to deploy various approaches to supporting students with their mental health and, ideally, an understanding of supporting mental health in an education context.

Anna Vogt, head of inclusion and student services, said: “The number of students disclosing mental health conditions and general poor mental health, has increased significantly over recent years.

“This additional mental health funding will allow us to further enhance our support and we are looking forward to hearing from anyone interested in these new roles.”

