Frozen food firm forced to remove goods from Falkirk area stores due to Listeria fears

A frozen food giant has taken items off its shelves because they may be contaminiated with Listeria monocytogenes.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST

According to the Food Standards Agency, Iceland – which has branches in Falkirk and Grangemouth – is recalling 400 gram packs of Cathedral City Cheese and Ham Gratin with the best before date of May 2024.

Symptoms caused by the Listeria organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Related topics:IcelandFalkirkGrangemouthFood Standards Agency